Second batch of Enugu State team, sponsored by the government for a one-month leadership course, at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, returned home safely having successfully concluded the programme.

Speaking on the NIPSS leadership training, the state Head of Service (HoS), Ken Chukwuegbo, disclosed the first batch of Enugu State team of 25 civil servants sponsored to NIPSS by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, returned in October while the second batch numbering 27 officers, returned at the weekend, totalling 52 beneficiaries.

Chukwuegbo said the training was part of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s initiatives designed “to enhance the leadership skills of the officers and expose them to emerging techniques in Human Resource Management in line with global best practices.”

The HoS said the strategic gesture “is unprecedented in the history of Enugu State Public Service,” stressing that “it is the first time such a large number of officers would be sponsored for leadership training at the prestigious institute.”

Reacting, the benefitting officers, who were warmly received on arrival at the Akanu International Airport, Enugu by the state government delegation, led by the HoS, expressed profound appreciation to Ugwuanyi for finding the leadership training imperative in spite of his administration’s numerous programmes and policies aimed at enhancing public servants’ skills as well as service delivery in the state.

