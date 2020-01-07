Samson Ezea

It is no longer news that Enugu State indigenes, communities, residents, visitors and politicians have witnessed and experienced more peace and harmony among themselves in the last five years plus of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in the state than ever before. This enviable stride is not accidental. It is as a result of the diverse and multi-faceted crisis solving, peaceful measures and approaches introduced and adopted in the state by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration. They are unique and novel.

It would be recalled that on assumption of office in 2015, Ugwuanyi’s administration never hid its desire and preference for a secure and peaceful society at all times, no matter the situation or circumstance. Ugwanyi made peace and security his government’s mantra. His government did not pay lip service to it, it has acted it and has continued to pursue it unrelentlessly, despite the obvious hitches. The effort has since paid off and still doing so with Enugu state’s attainment of the status of the most peaceful state in Nigeria. That is why from Enugu East, Enugu West, to EnuguNorth zone, within and outside the state, the story remains the same-Ugwuanyi is a man of peace and Enugu is peaceful.

Even whenever crisis which is synonymous with human life occurs, the state government and other relevant agencies in the state often intervene promptly and appropriately to nip it in the bud or resolve it amicably. Severally, Gov. Ugwuanyi has surprised many by personally and directly getting involved in resolving some of these conflicts between communities, groups or individuals conflicts, deploying the stoop-to- conquer tactics and carrot approach. This positive and peaceful method of Ugwuanyi’s administration is responsible for the tremendous development and giant strides of the state government, individuals and organisations across the state since 2015.

Not carried away by the successes recorded by his administration in that direction and not resting on his oars as usual in his pursuit of peace, Gov. Ugwuanyi recently inaugurated a 17-man committee on conflict resolution in Enugu Government House. The committee which is first of its kind in the state is headed by a renowned investment expert and experienced lawyer, Dr. Uchenna Ogbu.

Inaugurating the committee, Ugwuanyi said the body is saddled with the responsibility of reconciling individuals, communities and institutions. The governor said his administration, in the past five years, has “strived to build an Enugu State of our dreams, where there is peace and common brotherhood.”

He pointed out that the committee was set up in recognition that in every community, there are bound to be conflicts because of individual differences. Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged the committee to ensure conflicts are resolved through dialogue and reconciliation, thereby helping government to discharge its responsibility.

Reiterating his administration’s resolve in setting up other institutional and legal frameworks for dispute resolution, the governor stated that “Enugu State is the first state in the whole of Southeast to set up the Multi-door Court House in 2018 and the third in the country after Lagos and Abuja”.

Responding on behalf of others, Ogbu thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve in the committee, assuring him of their commitment. Members of the committee include Hon. Donatus Okechukwu Uzogbado, Hon. Dr. Emeka Ogbuabor, Hon. Mrs. Dame Lydia Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu, Hon. Matthew Erochukwu Ugwueze, Hon. John Kevin Ukuta, Hon. Nelson Uduji, Hon. Agbo Joseph Ugwumba, Hon. Johnbull Nwagu and Hon. Philip Nnamani.

Others include Hon. Anthony Ogidi, Hon. Obinna Okenwa, Barr. Enosa Omoghibo (ICPC), DSP Lawrence Obodouzu (Police), Adedeji O. Adelana (DSS), Stephen N. Onyekwo (DSS) and Hon. Arc Paul Eze.

No doubt, the committee which is made up of former state and national lawmakers with broad experience in legislations and conflict resolution will surely play a vital and complementary role in consolidating and sustaining the peace and unity Ugwuanyi’s administration has bequeathed on the people of the state since coming into office.

It is not an overstatement for one to say that the major preoccupation of Ugwuanyi’s administration for years now is about building bridges, mending the broken hearts and reconciling the irreconcilable differences of Enugu people, knowing full well that nothing could be achieved in the atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

Prominent among the age-long conflicts/crises resolved by Gov. Ugwuanyi include the Oruku/Umuode communities crisis in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. This conflict has lingered for years with endless court litigations without solution. It took sincere approach and intervention of Gov. Ugwuanyi for the two warring communities to sign a historic peace accord in Government House Enugu on Monday April 8, 2019.

Others are Ugwuaji/Ogui Nike communities conflict in Enugu North Local Government Area, Akwukwe/Akwuke Uwani Autonomous communities crisis which is being resolved through Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Apart from these, through his Midas touch and magic wand, Gov. Ugwuanyi has been able to reconcile prominent politicians with different political leanings in the state, whose political differences and struggle for power by all means has been threatening the peace and security of the state before now.

Ezea writes from Enugu