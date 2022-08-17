From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will Thursday, August 25, join the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in a prayer rally in Enugu.

The one-day rally tagged ‘Watch and Pray’ is aimed at seeking God’s intervention in the worsening economic and security challenges facing the nation.

A release by the CAN secretary in the state, Onuora Okeke, said Governor Ugwuanyi will be the special guest of honour at the event slated for Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Okeke said the Anglican Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Rt Rev Sosthenes Eze, will be the guest preacher.

On the significance of the event, the CAN State Chairman, Rev Emmanuel Edeh, emphasised the need for prayers for Nigeria, especially with current cases of insecurity and economic struggle.

Edeh who doubles as Chairman of the Pilgrim Welfare Board in the state emphasised the need for all and sundry to embrace God, especially in times like this when prayer was imperative for a better Nigeria.

Some Christian leaders expected at the event include; the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Calistus Onaga, Archbishop of the Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma, his Methodist counterpart, Most Rev Christopher Ede, Bishop Godwin Madu and Apostle Andick Egwuatu.

Others are Rev Egelonu Obinali, Bishop Emeritus Anthony Gbuji, Archbishop Ogo, Rev Prof Paul Emeka, Bishop CC Obiefuna and Bishop Obi Onubogu.

