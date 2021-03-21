In keeping with his long-held tradition, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, celebrated his 57th birthday with the elderly at the “Our Lady of Perpetual Help” managed by Little Sisters of the Poor, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who arrived the home for the elderly, shortly after a Symposium organized in his honour by the Association of Nsukka Professors and his friends, identified with the aged tenderly and made a donation to enable them celebrate his birthday with him.

In return, the elated elderly, presented gift items to the governor and thanked him for his consistency in caring for them.

“We are all saying to you, congratulations and pray to God to continue blessing you, encourage you in the good work you are doing for Enugu State, and give you long life and good health.

“You have been visiting us, the elderly here always, and you left all your activities to come to this old people’s home to celebrate with us. Since you are remembering the elderly, we thank God and pray that old age will come to you in Jesus name,” they said.

In his remarks at the symposium, Gov. Ugwuanyi, expressed gratitude that his friends kept faith with his standing principle “by defraying very huge hospital bills for discharged indigent patients in many hospitals across the state” adding, “For this, I am indeed very grateful.”

He said further: “This honour really challenges me in a manner that aggravates rather than mitigate my commitment to peace, security and good governance.

“It compels me to restate that my obligations to the people do not come from mere social contract and/or from the commonplace political deal between the voter and the elected but, in addition, from a spiritual bond of a God-given humanity to which we all belong.”

Pointing out that Enugu State, in the last five years, has witnessed a peaceful and secure environment, in spite of the unfortunate incidences across Nigeria and the world, Gov. Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has been investing heavily in security and peace.

“Following the resolution of the South East Governors Forum, I became the first governor to constitute and set up Enugu State Forest Guards backed by legislation in addition to the Neighbourhood Watch to check the menace of criminals especially in our rural communities,” he said.

While thanking the people of Enugu State and the Church for their support and prayers, the governor said: “My desire as governor is to continue to work with Ndi Enugu and other stakeholders until peace and security can be taken for granted by all citizens and residents of Enugu State.”