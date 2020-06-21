Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A Special Adviser to Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma, has commended the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration for its massive developmental strides as “unprecedented.”

Hon Jonathan who was former Deputy Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, spoke to newsmen shortly after a team of engineers from the state Ministry of Works arrived in Nkpologu/Uvuru borders for the commencement of construction of ultra-modern primary health centre for Adada zone of the LGA.

“Ugwuanyi’s administration has clearly revived Umulokpa Health Centre, and it will take off very soon. And now, he has given us another brand new health centre at Adada Zone. This is unprecedented and we are not taking it for granted any day,” the SPA said.

He further commended the governor for his other developmental feats across Uzo Uwani LGA such as road construction while assuring him of the highest regards of the people of the area.