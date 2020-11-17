Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commended Dana Air for its decision to restart flights to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, stating that their entrance will improve efficient services and competitive fares.

He made the remark during a courtesy visit by Dana Air’s management team led by the Chief Operating Officer, Obi Mbanuzuo, to the Government House, saying: “We are happy to have a reputable airline like Dana Air in Enugu State.

‘Enugu State is peaceful and our economy is growing really fast. With Dana air in Enugu, we now have the game-changer. Enugu is a salaried State and our people will be returning home soon. We are sure to have a very efficient service with competitive fares.

‘We once again commend your decision to commence flights to the Akanu Ibiam International airport and we are also committed to supporting Dana Air. Feel free to visit us anytime and we will be available to support you in any form.’

Dana Air’s Mbanuzuo while responding said, ”We have come to contribute positively to the economy of Enugu State and to also provide daily flight services from Enugu to Lagos and Abuja

‘Enugu State is peaceful and we are proud of your good work sir. We are happy to contribute our quota to the growth and development going on in the State, for the overall benefit of the good people of Enugu State.

‘Dana Air is starting with one daily flight from Lagos to Enugu at 7.30 am, Enugu to Abuja at 9.05 am, Abuja to Enugu at 12.25 am and Enugu to Lagos at 2.15 pm daily with a plan to increase the frequency in the coming weeks.

‘We will offer seamless connectivity and options to the good people of Enugu State and our fares are very competitive when you plan your trip with us and book early,’ he said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Owerri and Enugu.

The airline is reputable for its innovative online products and services, world-class inflight service and on-time departures and arrivals