From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday vowed that the state government would do everything in its powers to ensure that justice was done in the case of seven-year-old Chimdalu Onyishi who was killed by his father for money ritual.

Speaking while consoling the boy’s mother, Mrs. Ifebuchechukwu Onyishi and her children at their No. 25 Taylor Street, Coal Camp, Ugwuanyi assured her that the state government was solidly standing by her in her trial time.

Ugwuanyi who was represented by his Special Adviser on Information, Steve Oruruo expressed dismay over the callous action of Mr. Chidi Onyishi stressing that he must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Delivering the Governor’s message which included a token of N500, 000 in the interim for the wellbeing of the woman and her remaining five children Oruruo said government was interested in the wellbeing of the woman and would use every legal means to ensure they get justice.

He said, “This is an unfortunate incident, unimaginable and unthinkable by all standards but God is God, he knows everything. What we want to reassure you is that you are not going to stand alone, the government will stand vigorously behind you, mitigate the sufferings of your kids and contribute immensely till your recovery from this shock.

“And it is the wish of government to use every legal means within the government to ensure that there is diligent investigation and that the cause of justice cannot be subverted. The government is poised not to allow it to be truncated; everything that needs to be done must be done by Enugu state government to ensure that you find justice.

“Our Governor personally, he is a meek minded person who is interested in your wellbeing and that of your children, has sent us to come and reassure you that you will not stand alone. Government will be with you, will give you support, as we pray that God will give you stronger reason to find comfort. And on behalf of the government as well, I have been sent to deliver the sum of N500,000 to you and your kids in the interim and every other thing that should be done will be done.”

