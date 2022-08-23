Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has congratulated Mr Noel Alumona, an indigene of the state, for winning the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens.

The felicitation is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Mr Steve Oruruo, on Monday in Enugu.

The state government expressed immense delight at “the uncommon emergence of a young Nigerian of Enugu extraction”.

“The state government takes special cognisance of the huge inspiration and unprecedented impetus this phenomenal feat would invariably engender in the psyche of our teeming youths,” Oruruo said.

He added that “of greater and more enduring significance, is the fact that this is the first time an African is winning this prestigious award since inception in 1914.”

The state government, however, lauded “the unflinching sense of dexterity, unwavering commitment, unyielding vigour, sustained candour and unflappable diligence with which our illustrious son has pursued the emancipation of the global community.

“Even in a seemingly intolerant world and elimination of all prejudice against persons in special education, especially, women and the girl-child,” he said.

According to Oruruo, the tenor and purpose of his ‘Boys Champion Organisation“ aligns completely with the state government’s deliberate policies of prioritising the rejuvenation of education“.

This, he said, included welfare and security of the people while maintaining zero tolerance for all forms of violence.

“The government of Enugu State hereby enjoins the youths of the state to keep striving relentlessly for more laurels.

“We are promising to partner with Mr Noel Alumona and his organisation for proper domiciliation of the impacts of this remarkable and colossal accomplishment within the fabrics of our immediate societies,” Oruruo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alumona became the first African to win the prize since its inception in 1914.

The award was presented to Alumona, a Nigerian student, during the International Youth Day organised by the UN Global Communications Department. (NAN)