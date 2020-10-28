Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has constituted a nine-member Panel of Inquiry to look into the recent loss of lives and/or other grievous bodily injuries to private citizens and security personnel, resulting from the hijack by miscreants of the otherwise peaceful #ENDSARS protests.

The panel will also look into the related destruction of properties of private citizens and security infrastructure in Enugu State.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the panel was constituted by Gov. Ugwuanyi “pursuant to Executive Order No. 04 of 2020 dated 27th October, 2020, made in the exercise of his powers under Section 4 (1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap. 24 of the Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004.”

The SSG said the panel, which will be inaugurated at the Government House, Enugu at 1pm today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Department of ICT and the supervisory DIG of South East geo-political zone, DIG Celestine Okoye, has disclosed that Enugu State is very calm and peaceful.

DIG Okoye, who made the disclosure when he visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, appealed to youths of the state to continue to embrace peace, urging them not to allow “miscreants destroy what your fathers and forefathers worked and suffered for”.

He revealed that those who caused mayhem in Enugu were not from the state.

He, therefore, charged Enugu youths to keep their eyes open and ensure that miscreants do not cause further mayhem in the state.

While asking parents to advise their wards to desist from acts of violence and criminality, as “Enugu is very calm”, the DIG who was accompanied by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, further appealed to residents of the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding.