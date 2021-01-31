Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has approved the constitution of the Board of the State Water Corporation with Mr. Innocent O. Diyoke, an engineer, as the chairman.

Secretary to the state government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed this in a statement.

Other members of the board, according to the statement, are Sam Ugwuanyi, Chibuzo Luke Aka, (Mrs.) Chinwe Mbah, Eugene Okwu, who are all engineers and Mr. Nonso Nnamani.