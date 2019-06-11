Raphael Ede, Enugu

There is no hiding place for criminals in Enugu State as Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has beamed searchlight on them.

Our correspondent reports that Ugwuanyi is personally storming hideouts where the criminals buy and smoke hemp and hard drugs in Enugu and its suburbs.

Some of the locations where the governor stormed few days ago included Carter Street, Artisan quarters, New Secretariat and Lagos Street among others.

Ugwuanyi had during his inauguration for second term in office, promised to make security of lives and property one of his top priorities.

As a result, it was gathered that since last week, Gov. Ugwuanyi had been visiting different spots where criminals have made their abode; thus many criminals have been fished out and are now held at various police stations pending their persecution.

As Enugu is adjudged one of the safest and peaceful states in Nigeria, Gov. Ugwuanyi wants to maintain the status quo by personally leading a crack team of security personnel to visit spots where criminals are holding sway in the state.

The exercise it was also gathered is yielding dividends as about 70 people have been rounded up.

Confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, said that the operation was in tandem with the police and sister security agencies in the state to rid the state of criminals elements.

Amaraizu said that the operation was part of the Puff Adder launched recently to fish out criminals from their hideouts.

“Yes, the Puff Adder operation launched recently has been working and part of that operation is to fish out criminals from their hideouts and prosecute them with a view to making Enugu a safer place for lives and property,” he said.

He also said that it was not as if Gov. Ugwuanyi is leading the operation but that, as the chief security officer of the state, he had visited some locations where the operation Puff Adder was carried out.

According to him, “during the last press briefing with the journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Suleiman Balarabe, told journalists that some criminals were arrested at new Artisan Market who were planning to carry out criminal acts and their arrests gave a clue to where criminals hide in Enugu State.

“Following their revelations, our men went into massive crackdown on the hideout of criminals in the state capital and all the people arrested have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.”