Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has beamed his searchlight on criminals in the state.

The governor has embarked on storming hideouts of criminals, where they buy, smoke hemp and hard drugs in the metropolis and other suburbs.

Some of the locations where the governor stormed few days ago included Carter Street, Artisan Quarters, New secretariat and Lagos Street.

Ugwuanyi had, during his second term inauguration, promised to make security of lives and property one of his top most priorities.

It was gathered that since last week, when the governor began visiting different spots where hoodlums have made their abode, many suspected criminals have been fished out and were now in police custody pending their persecution. No fewer than 70 suspects have been rounded up.

Confirming the incident, Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, said the operation was in tandem with the determination of the police and sister security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

Amaraizu said the operation was part of the Puff Adder operation launched recently to fish out criminals from their hideouts.

“The Puff Adder operation launched recently has been working and part of that operation is to fish out criminals from their hideouts and prosecute them with a view to making Enugu a safer place for lives and property,” he said.

He added that it was not as if Governor Ugwuanyi was leading the operation, but as the chief security officer of the state, he has visited some locations where the operation Puff Adder was carried out.

“During the last press briefing with journalists, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Suleiman Balarabe, said some criminals were arrested at new Artisan Market, who were planning to carry out criminal act and their arrests gave a clue to where criminals hide in the state.

“Following their revelations, our men went into massive crack down on the hideout of criminals in the state capital and all the people arrested have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.”