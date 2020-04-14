Magnus Eze, Enugu, Jude Chinedu, Enugu, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Sunday Ani

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has disbursed relief materials to People with Disabilities (PWD) and other vulnerable persons to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

The items included bags of rice, maize, millet, cartons of noodles, assorted beverage drinks, tomato paste, seasonings and bottles of water.

Special Adviser to the governor on education, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, who doubles as the State Focal Person for Open Government Partnership (OGP), monitored the distribution of the items across the state.

Addressing beneficiaries at Udenu Local Government Area headquarters during the flag-off of the exercise, Dr. Ude said Governor Ugwuanyi had instructed that the items be distributed directly to beneficiaries and that nobody be allowed to receive any item by proxy.

“We targeted PWDs for this special exercise, because they are the most vulnerable in the prevailing emergency situation, which is the lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of these people survive by daily charity they receive from spirited individuals and they have now been constrained to stay at home.

“But as a concerned governor and in his usual compassion, magnanimity and attentiveness to his people, has given you relief materials and delegated me to supervise and ensure that they are judiciously shared among the real target recipients across the state,” Ude said.

PWD’s representative in the state’s OGP Steering Committee, Samuel Obiefuna, praised the governor for the largesse, pointing out that Ugwuanyi had always cared for them and given them a sense of belonging.

He said Ugwuanyi through the stimulus package had demonstrated his immense love for the poor and the PWD.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation (ROEF) has backed efforts of Governor Ugwuanyi and the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Chairman, Ejike Itodo, at mitigating effects of the lockdown.

ROEF’s founder, Mr. Adonu Kingsley, handed 850 bags of 25kg rice and 550 cartons of noodles over to the local government chairman as palliatives for the people of Igbo-Eze North.

He described the donation as part of the group’s contribution to the local government efforts to cushion the effect of the lock down of the state on citizens.

Presenting the items at Ogrute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government headquarters, former chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Chief Ben Onyia, said: “The foundation considered it wise to support the government because the days of waiting for the state to do everything for the people are over. We understand that our economy is not very healthy now and that the state and local governments alone may not be able to cushion the effect of this lock down. So, we are using this token to support Governor Ugwuanyi and the local government chairman as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Vice Chairman, Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Patrick Okenyi, thanked the foundation and urged other wealthy individuals to emulate the group.

Nnewi residents comply with lockdown

The people of Nnewi in Anambra State have complied with the stay-at-home order by Governor Willie Obiano.

Daily Sun observed that police patrol teams and community vigilante members were mounted at strategic junctions including Nkwo Nnewi Roundabout, Traffic Light, Izuchukwu Roundabout, Ibeto and Nitel junctions blocking the roads with used tyres and other objects to prevent commercial vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles from plying the roads. All streets shops were shut down. Obi Nsoedo market, Okpunegbu and other food stuffs markets were, however, open after the initial closure in the early hours of the day. Few commercial motorcyclists were however seen operating.

Pedestrians moved about in fear, but were not harassed by security operatives.

Some of the police teams from the Area Command, Central Police Station and Otolo police station were seen patrolling to cover Otolo, Umudim, Uruagu and Nnewichi that make up Nnewi community.

Some of the residents, however, complained of excruciating poverty and demanded for palliatives to survive the next two weeks having completed the first two weeks which they said appeared to be like an eternity.

Residents lauds closure of Enugu tomato market

Residents of Enugu have described as timely, the closure of the tomato section of Akwatta Market in Ogbete Main Market.

Daily Sun gathered that Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Emeka Onunze, had on March 23, 2020, shut down the Akwatta Market, because of the disturbing poor hygiene of the area and its environmental consequences on the health and wellbeing of the people.

Outspoken legal practitioner, Chukwuemeka Okeke, explained that the Akwatta Market was closed down to enable the council upgrade it to standard for conducive business transactions.

He added that any move that would ensure strict adherence to social distancing protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) should be supported.

A trader at New Haven Market, Mrs Nwadiuto Onovo also lauded the close of markets in the state despite the hardship people faced.

“I support the decision of Gburugburu to close the markets. Even though it is not easy for us, but we have to be alive to make money. We thank the governor for protecting us,” Mr. Onovo stated.

State Chairman of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Romanus Ogene, who supported the closure warned politicians in the state not to play politics with the serious global health challenge.

He regretted that some self-serving politicians with eyes on the 2023 elections had taken delight in twisting facts and using social media platforms to mislead the public at the expense of truth.

Enugu Government had on March 27, shut all markets, land boundaries and inter-state transportation, whiith effect from April 1.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, accompanied by Commissioner of Police, Director of Department of State Services (DSS), among others, on April 1, monitored compliance with the directive at the Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, where the traders hailed the governor’s proactive measures.

Mbata donates N20m to Imo

Chief Executive Officer of ABM Global Services Group, Alex Mbata, has donated N20 million to Imo.

Mbata while lending his weight behind Imo government’s efforts to ensure that the state is coronavirus free expressed satisfaction with steps taken by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Even as we pray for Imo to remain free of coronavirus, there is need to support the state government’s efforts to sensitise the people and adequately prepare the state in terms of health facilities. This is why I have doled out N20million to the state the Prince Alex Mbata (PAM) Foundation. I urge other Imolites to support the state government in this very challenging period,” Mbata said.

He urged Nigerians to support government efforts both at the state and federal levels in the fight against Coronavirus saying the pandemic can only be defeated through collective effort.

The Prince Alex Mbata Foundation had early donated N100 million to indigent Nigerians who got N100,000 each to set up small scale businesses.