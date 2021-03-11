By Sunday Ani

Human rights activist and businessman, Chief Stephen Ejiorfor Iyida, has commended Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the massive infrastructural development and peace that exist in the state, describing him as the best governor the state has ever produced.

He noted that the governor’s rural development drive, non-discriminatory tendencies and unfettered peace initiatives all combined to make his administration one to beat.

Iyida made this known at the formal presentation of over 10 motorcycles donated to youths of his community, Obede, in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area. The donation was done in the presence of the chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Ekjike Itodo, and other notable personalities in the area.

He said the motorcycles were to alleviate poverty among Obede youths.

Iyida who is also Igwe-elect of Obede Community, commended the council chairman for the people-oriented programmes initiated across all communities in the local government.

“I am donating these motorcycles to support both the state governor and local government chairman on their efforts to improve lives of rural dwellers. Since his assumption of office, Governor Ugwiuanyi has demonstrated passion for rural development through appointment of capable hands to assist in various sectors of governance. His deployments of people into offices without discrimination marks him out, not only as an outstanding leader, but also a visionary leader.”