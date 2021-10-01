Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in furtherance of his administration’s Operation Zero Fire Outbreak campaign has directed the state Fire Service to commence fire safety training for officials of neighbourhood watch groups, forest guard, president generals of town unions, staff of 17 local government areas and other stakeholders at the grassroots, in collaboration with the council chairmen.

The governor’s directive was disclosed by the state Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, during a training workshop for the concerned officials and persons in Nkanu West LGA organized by the council in collaboration with the state fire service.

Declaring the workshop open, the Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness and accomplishments in the fire sector, stressing that the governor has transformed the state fire service to play a leading role in safeguarding lives and property.

The Council Chairman disclosed that “prior to the coming to office of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state fire service was in a moribund state”, adding that “His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) being very pragmatic and a leader with foresight took innovative measures and transformed the establishment for greater productivity”.

Chief Nnamani pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s remarkable achievements in the area of security has also made the state a safe place for the people, stressing that it was because of the governor’s commitment to the safety of lives and property of the residents that he directed that the fire safety training workshop should be replicated in the 17 local government areas.

In his address, the Chief Fire Officer emphasised the importance of the training to preventing and controlling fire that could lead to disaster, applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for his resilience and vision in championing the Operation Zero Fire Outbreak campaign in Enugu State.

“Our unreserved gratitude goes to the ever conscious and kind hearted Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who saw the deplorable condition of Enugu State Fire Service, fought and conquered by lifting us from 56 years of stagnation with only three fire stations to eight fire stations.

“These additional five new ultra-modern fire stations the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi constructed are scattered across the width and breadth of the state.

“He went further to boost our firefighting equipment with five brand new mini fire engines and five rapid response vehicles among others, According to Ohaa.

