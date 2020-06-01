Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, and its contractors to commence remedial works on potholes on roads in the state.

The governor also directed the ministry to commence procurement for the asphalt overlay of Agbani dual carriageway, from the Nigerian Police College to Gariki in Enugu South Local Government Area.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, Ugwuanyi further directed the Enugu State Rural Electrification Board (REB) “to, as a matter of urgency, resume work on the repair and rehabilitation of all traffic lights in Enugu metropolis to ensure full functionality.”

Aroh recalled that the state executive council had earlier approved the above repair works which were put on hold because of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).