Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inspected the erosion menace at Atavu Bridge, along Amechi-Agbani Road by Amodu Awkunanaw in Nkanu West Local Government Area and directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately commence remediation to restore it to good condition for safety of motorists and other road users, amid cheers from residents.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, the Chairmen of Nkanu West and Enugu South local government areas, Chief Nwabueze Nnamani and Monday Eneh respectively, among others, received technical briefing from the Works Commissioner, Nnaji, who disclosed that the contractor would mobilise to site, today to commence works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .