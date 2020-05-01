Following reports that persons on non-essential duties have continued to traverse the boundaries of Enugu State despite the government’s COVID-19 Containment Order (Executive Order No. 1 of 2020) in force, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has directed chairmen of 17 local government council “to mobilise all development centre administrators, councillors, traditional rulers and Presidents-General of communities, Neighbourhood Watch Groups and youth leaders within their jurisdiction to man borders of their local government councils that are contiguous with other states.”

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the governor also directed chairmen “to liaise with the members of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union and Okada Riders Union to ensure that intending passengers beyond Enugu State are not allowed to board vehicles in motor parks within their jurisdiction.

“They are to ensure that passengers conveyed from outside the state are not allowed to disembark within their local government areas. The vehicles of erring operators will be impounded and handed over to law enforcement agents for appropriate action.

“The border control activities in all local government areas in Enugu State that are contiguous with other states will be intensified at night-time, which is the time most of the infractions occur. Any person or group caught aiding and abetting the illegal traverse through Enugu State borders will be arrested and handed over to security agencies for prosecution,” Ortuanya said.

The SSG said these decisions were in furtherance of Governor Ugwuanyi’s determination to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Enugu State and protect the residents from avoidable morbidity and mortality.