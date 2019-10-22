Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, donated 29 patrol vans to 10 security agencies in response to recent rise of crime and insecurity in parts of the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi, while presenting the Innoson patrol vehicles, said the gesture was part of ongoing efforts to rejig the security architecture of the state.

The donation of the 29 security vehicles is coming eight days after the police was given 65 vans.

According to Governor Ugwuanyi, investments in the vehicles had become necessary in order to strengthen and equip security agencies tackle crime.

He said the state had also invested in the acquisition of hundreds of motorcycles and bicycles, and also placed order for automated drones in an effort to combat crime.

Governor Ugwuanyi lauded efforts by security agencies in protecting lives and property and charged them to deploy the vehicles for improved security.

Security organizations that benefited from the 29 vans include, the Army, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Air Force, Immigration, Customs,Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Correctional Services.

The other beneficiaries are,National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Federal Road Safety Corps, and Department of State Security (DSS).

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, said the government had reinvigorated the security apparatus in the state by the donation of the vans.

“It is the responsibility of government to provide security in the line with the constitution and what the governor has done is in tandem with the aspirations of residents.

The government has been proactive in providing the basic solutions to the problems of the people,” he said.

Obiyo said results of recent interventions by the government had become manifest as the rate of crime had dropped.

Oruruo said much was still expected from security agencies, as the government’s target was a crime free state.