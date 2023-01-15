In furtherance of his administration’s proactive measures of fighting fire outbreaks, fire prevention, control and suppression in Enugu State especially during this dry season, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, donated Fire Ball Extinguishers worth millions of naira to all major markets in the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the firefighting equipment to leaders of the markets at the head office of the Enugu State Fire Service Station in Enugu, the State Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, explained that the Fire Ball Extinguishers will act as palliative in case of any fire outbreak in the markets.

Ohaa recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi in 2019 approved the installation of different types and sizes of fire extinguishers in over 27 markets in the state, adding that the governor in his proactiveness and commitment to safety of life and property extended the equipment to all major markets in the state.

Stressing the importance of the Fire Ball Extinguishers in the market, the state Chief Fire Officer pointed out that “if fire occurs in our markets without necessary palliative measures in place, it could lead to a high disastrous situation.”

Ohaa, therefore, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for being a leader who is sensitive to the plight of his people. He disclosed that the governor equally approved the establishment of a mini Fire Service Station at Ogige Market, Nsukka, adding that the construction of the building had been completed.

The Chief Fire Officer also disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi further approved the establishment of a Fire Unit in Orba International Market, deployment of one fire-fighting truck and one Rapid Respond Vehicle to

Ogige Market, Nsukka, one Rapid Respond Vehicle to Orba International Market, and one fire-fighting truck each to Ogbete Main Market Enugu and Timber Shed, Maryland, Enugu.

Ohaa, who expressed gratitude that Governor Ugwuanyi had repositioned Enugu State Fire Service by transforming it from a moribund

state to an effective and more responsive department, revealed that

fire fighters that will man the newly established Mini Fire Service stations, had been recruited and were currently undergoing Basic Fireman Training.

He announced that the construction of a modern and befitting head office of the State Fire Service in Enugu by Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration had been completed waiting for inauguration by the governor.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Rural Development, Barr. Dr. Kingsley Udeh, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the proactive measures being put in place by his administration to safeguard the life and property of the traders and the entire people of the state.

Dr. Udeh, therefore, urged the people of Enugu State, particularly those from Enugu North senatorial district to reciprocate the governor’s gesture

by voting massively for him to represent the district in the National Assembly

on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He equally urged the people of the state to vote overwhelmingly for the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate,

Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and other candidates of the party in the state in the forthcoming elections.

Reacting, traders across the 37 markets in the state, under the auspices of Enugu State Amalgamated Traders Association (ESMATA) showered praises on Governor Ugwuanyi for successfully ensuring the safety of

all markets in the state.

The elated traders revealed that Ugwuanyi had written his name in gold as the first governor since the creation of Enugu State to positively transform the State Fire Service for optimal results.

They said that the governor in his magnanimity and commitment

to their wellbeing introduced the novel Traders Empowerment Scheme that

assisted them to grow their various businesses with the sum of N50,000 each won through open raffle draws, adding that the employment of youths in the State Fire Service had not only given jobd to the unemployed youths, but had also contributed to the success story of the establishment.

Speaking, the Chairman of ESMATA, Chief Stephen Aniagu stressed that the love Governor Ugwuanyi has for the traders is enormous, and beseeched God, in whose hands he said the governor entrusted the state, to continue

to bless, protect and guide the governor to finish strong and record a landslide

victory at the forthcoming senatorial election.

Other market leaders who spoke at the event including the Chairperson of Ogige Markert Nsukka, Chief Mrs. Ngozika Ozioko; the Chairman of

Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association, Hon. Dr. Dominic Ezem; the President of Enugu State Market Women Association, Hon. Mrs. Esther Ede and the Chief Security Officer, Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, Engr. Justice Kasie Ezebinagu. All paid glowing tributes to Governor Ugwuanyi for his result-oriented administration and contributions to the progress and safety of the traders and their goods in the markets.