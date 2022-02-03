Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, handed over four vehicles to the Enugu State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to aid its operations.

The governor said the vehicles would also enhance efforts by his administration to eliminate all forms of drug abuse and trafficking in the state in partnership with the agency.

Presenting the vehicles to the state Commander of NDLEA, Anietie Idim Bassey, the governor represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the state government was determined more than ever to ensure it gets rid of all forms of drug abuse and trafficking.

The governor recounted the harm drug abuse causes young people who indulge in it, and the risk such illicit act poses to future generations. He said that the state government will remain committed to the noble course of eliminating the cankerworm in the society.

Ugwuanyi said it was in keeping with the realisation of the mandate that he appointed a Special Assistant (SA) on Drugs and Narcotics for the first time in the history of the state, in the person of Chidi Egbuogu.