Administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, through the Enugu Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) centre, has initiated a seven-month programme on Cyber Security Learning for young people of the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SMEs Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, said the centre is partnering CyberSafe Foundation and Ping CyberTalent to organise the programme.

Chilo-Offiah disclosed that the ICT-driven initiative is championed by Ugwuanyi to help tackle the issues of cybercrime and youth unemployment in the state.

Ugwuanyi’s administration through the Enugu SMEs centre recently trained additional 500 youths in programming and product design, and has commenced the processes for training another set of 500 young people as part of its concerted efforts to create employment opportunities for about 5,000 youths in the state in various fields of innovative endeavour.

According to the statement, Chilo-Offiah pointed out that the youths can make more money as cyber security experts contrary to the belief of many of them that internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is the quickest and easiest way to get rich.

Revealing that “there are 3.5 million unfilled cyber security jobs globally,” the special adviser stated that participants of the Enugu SMEs programme will become certified cyber security experts at the end of the training and will stand the chance of getting internship opportunities within and outside Nigeria.

Enugu SMEs boss maintained “applicants must be within 18-30 years, interested in pursuing a career in Tech, resident in Enugu and willing to commit to the full duration of the training.”