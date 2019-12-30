Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Amurri Ancient Kingdom, Nkanu West Local Government Area, have conferred Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the chieftaincy title of ‘Aka Na-Edozi Obodo 1 of Amurri’ in appreciation of his contribution to their community and Enugu State.

Traditional Ruler of Amurri Ancient Kingdom, Igwe Charles Egbo Nwoye, who conferred the chieftaincy during the 10th anniversary/Ofala festival said the people of the community were indebted to the governor for giving them a sense of belonging and remembering them after decades of neglect.

Igwe Nwoye said Ugwuanyi was the first governor in the history of the former Eastern region, old Anambra and Enugu State and the present Enugu State to visit their community to identify and address their challenges.

“You have fixed Amurri; development has never reached Amurri until you assumed office. Some of our primary schools have been rehabilitated, the Agbani-Amurri road has been fixed, and you promised that you will complete it, the Amurri–Obeagu road has been reconstructed; you constructed bridges.

Very soon rural-urban migration will be history because all these amenities will lift this agrarian community,” the monarch said.

Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Amurri urged them to continue to embrace peace and live in harmony irrespective of political differences in order to ensure rapid development.

However, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE) has flayed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra over the failure to fulfill his promise of rehabilitating failed roads before the end of December.

The group alleged that not up to 20 per cent of the roads in Onitsha and environs had been fixed contrary to the promise by the governor.

A statement by the Chairman of HURIDE, Dede Uzor said: “If the roads in critical areas like Onitsha and its environs were not worked on, you would better imagine what happened to failed roads in other parts of the State.”

Uzor said that it was unfortunate that even the few failed roads that were scrapped could not be patched or palliative rehabilitation carried out on them, saying the people were suffering from bad roads.

He listed some of the bad portions of roads still begging for attention to include Oguta road, New Market by Venn road, Bida road, Iboku, Obodo-Ukwu road, Creek road, Zik Avenue, Port Hacourt road, Miss Elems street, Ochanja road, Arondizugu street, Ede road okpoko, Venn road, Niger street, among others.

“It has reached the stage that the governor should be serious with Anambra people. In the next few years, he will hit the roads to beg for votes. The people cannot be deceived again.

The time of fake promises is all over. No politician can deceive us again with empty promises. Obiano should remember Bayelsa election. It is his performance that will give his party victory in the next governorship election in 2021,” Uzor said.