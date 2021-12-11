Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday flagged off the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in the state.

He also used the occasion to launch the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme Implementation in Enugu State, explaining that the two important and closely related programmes in the health sector were commenced together “in our frontal attack on the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, the governor said his administration, since the outbreak of COVID-19, has been proactively taking all the necessary measures for prompt containment of the virus, including the implementation of sundry programmes designed to mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on the people of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The governor added that the state government also carried out comprehensive upgrade and conception of the health systems “and wide deployment of social safety nets and other measures designed to reduce resulting fragilities and sustain our livelihoods”.

Stressing that mass vaccination is a global and nationwide measure adjudged by both World Health Organization (WHO) and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to effectively combat the obviously rampaging pandemic, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the state government through the flagship of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA) and Ministry of Health has commenced the mass vaccination campaign for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for those who have not been vaccinated before.

The governor pointed out that the mass vaccination campaign targets at least 50 per cent of the eligible population of Enugu State, expressing delight that ENS-PHCDA is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this target.

“Accordingly, it (ENS-PHCDA) has taken concrete steps to expand vaccination sites to at least one primary healthcare centre in every ward. It has also created vaccination sites in all our secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities in addition to 24 new mass vaccination centres, 36 mobile vaccination vans and some selected private healthcare facilities designated as vaccination sites.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi who noted that ENS-PHCDA has received deserved commendations from both the NPHCDA and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its sheer determination in maintaining its pace since the commencement of the exercise in Nigeria, appealed to residents of Enugu State who had not been vaccinated to get immunized against the rampaging pandemic.

Launching the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) programme, the governor said the action was sequel to the approval by the NPHCDA to implement the programme in all the 291 healthcare facilities in the state, which translates to at least one per ward.

The fund will enable government to provide the additional and improved infrastructure, personnel and materials that can enhance the services provided in the healthcare facilities, he informed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .