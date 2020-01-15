Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has forwarded four names of nominees for the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to the House of Assembly for screening.

This is contained in a letter sent to the House by the governor which was read by the speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, at the plenary in Enugu, yesterday.

Those nominated are Mr.Solomon Udeh, Dr. Bernadine Ezeugwu, Mrs. Theresa Egbo and Mrs. Anthonia Ogbu.

Speaker Edward Ubosi, directed the nominees to submit 25 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the Clerk of the House,Mr. Emmanuel Udeaya, to enable lawmakers carry out their screening.

Ubosi, while welcoming his colleagues back from Christmas and New Year holiday, thanked them for their contributions and support in 2019.

He also solicited for more support in 2020 noting that the House would move with required legislative speed in the discharge of its duties.

Meanwhile, Senator Ayogu Eze, has lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his rural developmental projects in various communities in the state.

Ayogu, former senator who represented Enugu North senatorial district, gave the commendation, yesterday, at Umuadogwa Ulo, Umuida community, Igboeze North Local Government Area during the commissioning of a water project sponsored by the state.

He said Ugwuanyi-led administration had continued to give every community in Enugu a sense of belonging in its distribution of socio-economic development projects.

“Ugwuanyi is doing well, that is why everybody should support him to move the state to the next level.

We want to assure him of our community readiness to partner his administration, especially in the area of rural development. I will continue to play my own part to better and improve the life of my people.

“I donated a power generating set because the people of Umuadogwu are my own. I also want to support the governor who is doing well. I will make sure that the water from the borehole is reticulated so that families in the community would fetched water from their compounds,” he said.

Sen Ayogu who contested and lost to Ugwuanyi under the platform of the APC assured of his continuous support to the growth of the state.

While inaugurating the borehole, Mr. Emeka Mama, the commissioner for rural development who represented Governor Ugwuanyi,commended Sen Ayogu for donating a generator set to power the borehole.