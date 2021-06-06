Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has emerged the “Champion newspapers Most Outstanding Security Conscious and Peaceful Governor of the Year 2020”.

Ugwuanyi was among the dignitaries honoured at the Champion newspapers 2020 Awards, held in Lagos.

The media organisation, through its Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, said: “The choice of Governor Ugwuanyi for the award was a product of the painstaking selection of our Board of Editors.”

Mrs. Iheakanwa added that the award was the newspaper’s modest way of recognising leaders and institutions that have paid a greater sacrifice in ensuring that the objectives and ideals of nationhood are nourished and sustained.

Her words: “On all scores, our findings, largely corroborated by independent assessors, confirm that Enugu State under your (Ugwuanyi’s) watch has become a model state in terms of value creation in the art of governance courtesy of unequalled attention and priority to securing lives and property in the state, thus making it possible for businesses and entrepreneurship to flourish in Enugu.

“We note, with delight sir, the uncommon zeal and pragmatism with which you have pursued the business of transforming Enugu State into becoming a resourceful state.

“Most importantly are the patriotic and noble steps in transforming the state into becoming home for all through your adequate provision of security; a pre-requisite for meaningful development.