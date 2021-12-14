From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Christ the King Parish (CKP) of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has offered both cash and material Christmas gifts to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, asserting that Christmas is a season of gifts from both the poor to the rich or otherwise.

He also received humanitarian service award from the Parish for his keen sense of compassion and empathy during the silver jubilee carol of nine lessons and Christmas festival in the church’s amphitheater, on Sunday night.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In a homily after the Christmas gifts presentation, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Ernest Obodo noted that the gifts were Christmas symbolism of God’s gift to the world through mere pronouncements of words from God’s mouth.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Word was made flesh,’ Obodo stated that Christmas was a worldwide language, which made the birth of Christ bring change to humanity because of the Messiah, Emmanuel.

“For some people, they use Christmas for celebration of weddings and other things but Christmas should be celebrated with spirituality, we should use it to reflect on word of God spoken many years ago and the central message is that God gave us a gift and that is why both the rich and the power should give gifts to everyone such as the gift the church gave to the Governor because Christmas is a season of gift and exchange.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .