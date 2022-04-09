Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has given executive backing for the domestication of the Nigerian Disability Act by the State House of Assembly.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the express approval when representatives of Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI) visited him at the Government House Enugu, yesterday.

Voice of Disability Initiative is an advocacy network formed by and for women with disabilities, saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding and protecting the fundamental human rights of women and girls with disabilities in Nigeria.

VDI is being supported by an international foundation known as Amplifychange to implement a project on advancing the Sexual Reproductive Health Rights of Women and Girls with Disabilities in the country.

The advocacy group organized a sensitization programme and rally in Enugu State as part of the activities being supported by Amplifychange to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day with the Campaign theme: #BreakTheBias.

Addressing representatives of VDI, Gov. Ugwuanyi assured them of his full support for the domestication of the Nigerian Disability Act by the state parliament.

The governor added that he is willing to go the Enugu State House of Assembly to push for the bill to be passed into law, as a demonstration of his commitment to the wellbeing of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

Ugwuanyi, who advised members of the advocacy group to put their needs in writing for intervention, stated that his administration would continue to encourage, engage and see how it could assist them, saying: “It is all about our people”.

He appreciated those leading the group for their selfless service to humanity and beseeched God to continue to bless all of them.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and consultant to VDI, Mrs. Onyinye Mamah, on behalf of Persons with Disabilities, commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his passion and commitment to the wellbeing of PWDs, the passage of the Child Rights Act and Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act into law in Enugu State, as well as the entrenchment of peace, security and good governance in the state.

Mrs. Mamah, who is the Executive Director, Heroine Women Foundation and State Sub-Committee Chairman, Gender Based Violence, Welfare and Support, also applauded the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi for impacting the lives of Persons with Disabilities, women, girl child and children in Enugu State through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF).