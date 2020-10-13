A delegation of female students of secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of Enugu State has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s outstanding commitment in promoting the wellbeing of the state’s children, especially the girl child.

The students made the commendation when the governor wife’s pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) led them to visit Governor Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, in commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

The students appreciated the governor for the concern for the welfare of children and women.

“This is evident through the signing of the Child Rights and Responsibility Act into law and further domestication of the law in the state through establishment of family courts and a rehabilitation home for vulnerable women,” they said.

They disclosed that the law had been protecting children from all forms of violence and abuse, stressing that “children in Enugu State are empowered to seek for justice when their rights are infringed upon. For this, we are immensely grateful.”

The students who applauded the governor’s swift and silent responses to the plight of the oppressed and destitute, expressed gratitude to him for his fatherly and timely intervention in the case of the 10-year old girl child, Nneoma Nnadi, who was physically abused by her guardians.

Commending the governor for acceding to their request for creation of recreation centres in the state, the students said: “Last year on the event of the day of the African Child, we requested that new recreation centres be created in the state and the revitalisation of the existing tourist and recreation sites.”

The female students also congratulated the governor on his administration’s massive strides in the education sector, especially in primary and secondary schools in the three senatorial districts of the state through the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), saying over a hundred schools can boast of equipped new class room blocks and offices.