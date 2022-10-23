Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commended the resilient spirit of indigenes of the state in excelling in their various business endeavours nationally and internationally in spite of the challenges confronting the country, stressing, “Ndi Enugu have shown resilience in the face of the nation’s economic challenges.”

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the assertion, yesterday, when he inspected the 1500-120 TPH capacity Marini Batch Asphalt Plant at Emene, Enugu, newly built by an indigenous construction company, Eketeson Resources International Limited.

The governor in a special way thanked the Managing Director of the company, Chief Engr. Donald Ekete, an indigene of Enugu State, for the bold initiative of investing in the state, describing it as a great project.

The governor, who attributed the existing peace and security in Enugu State to God’s kindness and mercy, beseeched Him to give more indigenes of Enugu State the enablement to invest and open more business ventures in the state.

Stating that the Eketeson asphalt plant project would be a reference point in the next 50 years, the governor prayed that the company would grow from strength to strength and provide employment opportunities for more people of Enugu State.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to appeal to other indigenes of Enugu to come home to invest, stressing that God is in charge of the affairs of the state.

In his welcome address, Ekete described the governor’s presence as a great honour and a demonstration of his commitment to investment and business growth in Enugu State.

Ekete disclosed that the Marini asphalt plant has model number 001-2022, adding, “Eketeson has the latest version in the world.”

He explained that the company’s asphalt plant produces 120 to 150 tons per hour and has the capacity to do any mixed design for its clients, revealing: “It is only Julius Berger and RCC that have this kind of asphalt plant in Nigeria.”