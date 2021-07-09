Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commended the Federal Government for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) under its Social Investment Programmes in the state.

Ugwuanyi made the remark when the Project Task Team of the NHGSFP enumeration visited him in Enugu.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Festus Uzor, said the school feeding programme is a legacy which the Enugu State government will consolidate on.

Uzor said the school feeding programme is the state’s pet project while encouraging the team to be diligent in its assessment.

“We warmly welcome you to Enugu State for the enumeration exercise of the NHGSFP. We will continue to key into this legacy left by the Federal Government to support healthy school meals for our school children. Enugu State government will play its part to ensure the sustainability of the programme in the state and ensure that no child of school age is left behind.

“Enugu State government appreciates the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for these poverty reduction initiatives and we encourage the Project Task Team to carry out its assignment diligently as this will make a huge impact on the success of the school feeding assessment,” he said.

Earlier, the Project Task Team, led by the Zonal Monitor, Nkechi Onwukwe, assured the governor of the ministry’s commitment to the HGSFP.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.