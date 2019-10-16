Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, handed over 65 patrol vans to the state command of the Nigeria Police to aid its security operations.

The patrol vans were among the 100 units of Innoson vehicles recently purchased by the administration to assist the security agencies in the state to effectively discharge their duties.

Speaking after receiving the keys to the 65 vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, who receivedthe vehicles on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed Abubakar, commended Ugwuanyi for “this wonderful gesture”, describing him as “an unassuming personality, symbol of peaceful co-existence and thearchitecture of modern security in Enugu State.”

Abdulrahman said Ugwuanyi has given them the tools to work round the clock, and patrol tirelessly in all nooks and crannies “while doing our investigations and surveillance.”