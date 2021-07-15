National leadership of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu for the state’s secure and peaceful atmosphere as well as the giant feats his administration has recorded in infrastructure development with the limited resources at its disposal.

Addressing newsmen after members of ALGON National Executive Council (NEC) inspected some projects being embarked upon by the Ugwuanyi administration across the state, National Chairman of the association, Kolade David Alabi, said: “My impression about Enugu State is what the legal minds will call fact speaks for itself.”

The ALGON national chairman, who disclosed that they were in Enugu for their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, said: “Governor Ugwuanyi has done very well.

“I was completely amazed when I got to the College of Medicine (ESUT) that is being put in place by the governor.

“You know this COVID-19 pandemic has already exposed that we have deficit of healthcare facilities, and what the governor is doing is commendable.

“The commissioner for information has told me that he (Ugwuanyi) has also provided isolation centres in the general hospitals. That is commendable too.

“Enugu is peaceful; we have seen that; like I said, to measure a state is to look at the security of that state.”

Speaking on ongoing calls for state police, the ALGON boss urged the Federal Government to grant the request to enhance the security of the country.

“We also use this medium as a point of contact to the Presidency to grant the request of state police because to me, security is a bottom-top approach. It is not a top-bottom approach, and when we adopt this bottom-top approach to security then the country will be safe for all of us,” he said.

