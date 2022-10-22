The people of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s remarkable achievements in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges. The Edem-Ani people gave Gov. Ugwuanyi a pat on the back for the bold step his administration took in establishing the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, to engender the chances of youths of the state to study medical courses, saying that they were proud of him.

The people assured Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, of their unflinching support and votes in the forthcoming general election.

They equally assured the governor that they would vote for the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and other PDP candidates. This came as stakeholders and youths of Odenigwe and Hill-Top in the neighbourhood of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), lauded the governor for transforming the university town with massive road network, modern township stadium, improved electricity supply, street and traffic lights, health and educational facilities, among other amenities.

They appreciated the governor’s uncommon leadership qualities, political pedigree and milestone achievements across Enugu State, and declared their solidarity and support for his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023.