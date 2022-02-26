By Sam Otti

A medical practitioner and party chieftain in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Dr George Ajogwu, has commended the state governor, Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for liberating Nsukka zone from decades of political bondage. He said the Ugwuanyi-led administration has shattered the political barricade imposed on Nsukka zone, which was previously mocked as foolish majority and relegated to economic and political backstage.

Dr Ajogwu, a native of Nibo community in Uzo-Uwani LGA and a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said Ugwuanyi’s tenure remains a watershed in the political history of Enugu, with democratic dividends spread evenly across various local governments in the state. He said the infrastructural facelift given to Nsukka has changed its redolent setting to that of a bustling city with a flourishing local economy.

“Before Ugwuanyi came to power as governor, Nsukka zone was regarded as foolish majority in the politics of Enugu State. The economy of Nsukka was at zero level and development was stagnated. Today, the story has changed. Ugwuanyi has delivered Nsukka zone from playing subservient political roles to more active prominent functions. The massive road networks, medical facilities and housing projects across the state have opened up communities for development. This was unlike the past experience where dilapidated roads dotted the length and breadth of Nsukka, and many communities groaned in distress due to poor road networks,” he explained.

While counting the gains of the present administration in the state, Dr Ajogwu decried the attitude of some politicians of Nsukka zone, who he said have joined forces with opposition camp to undermine the succession plan of the incumbent governor. He argued that Ugwuanyi, as the leader of the party in the state, should be given the credit he deserves in the choice of a worthy successor that would further consolidate the democratic gains recorded in the present administration.

Ajogwu advised politicians from Nsukka zone to rally support for the governor to ensure a glorious completion of his tenure. He warned those heating up the polity by pitching camps with opposition groups to bury their selfish desires that could take Nsukka zone backwards to political marginalisation and boot-licking.

“This is the time to give the governor the strong support he needs. This is not the time for infighting among politicians of Nsukka zone. It is wrong that some groups, moved by selfish political reasons now throw spanners to the wheels to scuttle the wish of Governor Ugwuanyi,” he advised.

Ajogwu explained that it would amount to an act of gross ingratitude to fight the governor who has done his best for the zone through developmental projects that have changed the entire political landscape of Nsukka. He advised those jostling for political appointments to look beyond ephemeral glory and work for a sustainable democratic structure that would serve the interest of the state.

“If you don’t have any political appointment now, it might still come to you in the future. It must not go round. That should not be the reason for some people to form an alliance with opposition groups to fight the governor. As the leader of the party in the state, Ugwuanyi should be allowed to choose a worthy successor. When Chimaroke Nnamani completed his tenure as governor, he anointed a successor who was overwhelmingly supported. Sullivan also presented a candidate that was supported by other members of the party. Now that it has to do with Ugwuanyi, some groups have deployed their political war chest to stop the governor from producing a successor. This is not fair,” he lamented.

The party stalwart charged people of goodwill to rally support for the governor to ensure a peaceful transition in 2023. He said the massive developmental strides by the Ugwuanyi administration have made him the best choice for 2023 presidential candidate if PDP gives the South-East zone the ticket.

He further charged all political appointees and aides of the governor to show their faces and declare open support for Ugwuanyi at a time it matters the most. He warned that resorting to conspiracy of silence was not in the best interest of the governor who has done so much to develop the entire Enugu State and liberate Nsukka zone from the suffocating grips of political cabals. He further warned against clandestine meetings by some political profiteers, bent on truncating the peace in the state for cheap political gains.

“This is the time for all Nsukka people both home and abroad and good people of Enugu State to avoid the microscopic political group fighting our governor. I am not holding any political appointment or elective position but I love our governor because of his laudable achievements and the peace that is existing in Enugu state. Dr Ajogwu attributed the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu to the tolerant disposition of the governor, noting that he plays politics without bitterness.

“Ugwuanyi has made Enugu State the most peaceful state. People are coming to Enugu, buying land and building houses. Nothing can diminish the political credentials of the governor, both in the state and at the national level. He has taken Enugu State to the Promised Land. Enugu is the most peaceful state so far in the South-East and remains a strong PDP state, both at the state and local government levels. If the PDP eventually zones the presidential slot to the South-East, there is no doubt that Ugwuanyi is the best candidate,” he added.

Dr. Ajogwu also thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for enthroning good governance in Uzo-Uwani LGA, with Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie as council chairman. He described Nnadozie as a man of peace, who has made unprecedented achievements in the area. He noted that Nnadozie adopted inclusive government at the grassroots and abolished politics of gossip, rancour and destructive criticism in the locality.