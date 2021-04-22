The people of Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have described the untiring zeal and steadfastness of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in transforming the state, despite various economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation, as a rewarding experience in the social contract between the state government and the people.

Obukpa people said they were highly delighted that Ugwuanyi has prudently deployed the lean resources of Enugu State for the transformation of the state, especially in the rural areas.

In an address presented to the governor when they paid him a thank-you/solidarity visit at Government House, Enugu, the people appreciated Ugwuanyi “exemplary and inspiring leadership qualities which have continued to endear you to the hearts of the people of this state and beyond.”

“Your inclusive and people-oriented governance is legendary and shall surely leave your footprints on the sand of time in this state,” they said.

The address, signed by traditional rulers of the four autonomous communities, leaders of the town unions, professionals, the academia, women and youth groups and public office holders from Obukpa, also described Ugwuanyi as “a pacesetter who has recognised the plight of the silent majority of our people in the rural communities by floating a very popular and rare programme of one-community-one-project for the entire autonomous communities in the state. The four autonomous communities in Obukpa benefited and adequately utilised theirs.”

They were led by the first Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Chairman, Enugu North Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe R.S.N. Ezeh.

Obukpa people equally thanked the governor for appointing their sons into government positions. These appointments include, Prof. Uche Eze,Commissioner for Education;Onyema Ezugwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment; Dr. George Ugwu, Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency;Tony Ugwu, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor; F.C Agbowo, Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor and Chief Paully Eze, Coordinating President General, Enugu State Town Unions.