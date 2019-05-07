Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, has expressed delight over the spread of infrastructure by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi through his rural development policy.

Bishop Onah spoke during a thanksgiving Mass at St. Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka, organised by a support group for Governor Ugwuanyi, Gburugburu Support Group (GSG), for his victory at the polls. He described the governor’s re-election as a prayer answered.

The cleric said the people of Enugu were happy with Ugwuanyi and enjoined them to sustain their support for his administration. He appealed against any act that could undermine the progress of the state.

“We have seen good governance in His Excellency, because he has spread infrastructural development in all the areas of the state, through his rural development programmes and Nsukka happens to be a beneficiary of this administration’s noble gesture.”

He assured the governor of the people’s unceasing prayers, considering the enormous challenges involved in governance.

Speaking at the church event, which was attended by the deputy governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, leader of the group, Mrs. Josephine Nwokedike, extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Ugwuanyi.

Nwokedike maintained that the governor is a humble, God-fearing, seasoned administrator and prudent manager of scarce resources, disclosing that the mass was organised to thank God for his victory in the last general election.

She asked God to continue to bless his administration with the ability and commitment to provide more democracy dividends to the people in the next four years.

Re-affirming the group’s unwavering support for the present administration, she urged the people to continue to support and pray fervently for the governor and his team to do more for the state.

Member representing Enugu South Rural Constituency in the House of Assembly, Mrs. Onyinye Ugwu, said Ugwuanyi has bequeathed indelible legacies to successive generations in the state, adding that his administration has become a model for peace and good governance for other states to emulate.

He lauded Ugwuanyi for the harmonious working relationship between the executive and the legislature.