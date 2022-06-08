Enugu State Government, yesterday, held an emergency security meeting at the Government House, to review the security situation in the State.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said the meeting, chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was attended by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Speaker, House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi and all heads of security agencies in the state.

