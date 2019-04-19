Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and governor-elect, yesterday, held a town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders aimed at finding lasting solution to problem of regular water supply in the state.

The “all important” meeting, which was summoned at the instance of the governor, in keeping with his administration’s renewed vigour to enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state through the sustenance of peace and good governance, extracted firm commitment from the players in the industry.

Addressing participants at the meeting, held at Ajali Water Scheme, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Ugwuanyi stated that “the water sector in the state had over the years encountered and is still being hampered by the fragile conditions of some of the existing water projects and installations as well as daunting environmental and human factors in spite of several attempts his administration has made to revamp the sector.”

He added that his administration recently invested in the upgrade of existing infrastructure for enhanced water production and distribution across the state. The governor said the state government is desirous of finding immediate stop-gap solutions to the challenges the sector is facing currently for residents to enjoy adequate and satisfactory water supply.

Ugwuanyi further disclosed that the stop-gap solutions will provide water service to the state until the $50 million loan the state government signed up with French Development Agency (AFD) for the Third National Urban Water Sector Reform Project, for total transformation of the state’s water infrastructure is accessed.

He also revealed that his administration is currently on the threshold of the first draw-down of the loan for an end-to-end transformation of the water infrastructure to begin. “We have, therefore, thought it wise to invite all of you; as major stakeholders in the water sector – to brainstorm and deliberate on how we can start the journey towards confronting the challenges in the sector successfully and meet the ever-growing water needs of Enugu people while waiting the benefits of the AFD-funded Urban Water Sector Reform Project to come on stream,” the governor said.

In their contributions, the participants, including experienced water engineers, contractors, staff and management of Enugu State Water Corporation, identified insufficient power supply as one of the major challenges hindering production and adequate distribution of water to residents. They also offered valuable advice on how to address the problems.

The management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), described Ugwuanyi as one of their valued customers, and promised to improve power supply to both Ajali and Oji River Water Schemes and also, give technical support to the Corporation.