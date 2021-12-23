A delegation of advocates of power-shift in Nigeria, under the auspices of Power Shift Movement (PSM), comprising young and credible people in government who are galvanizing their folks to get involved in governance has conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State a National Ambassador Honour as the “Most Youth-friendly Governor in Nigeria” in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the empowerment of youths in the state.

Presenting the award alongside the National Publicity Secretary of PSM, Bright Omoruyi and Enugu State Deputy Director, Mrs. Onyinye Mamah, the National Coordinator, Nonso Nnamani, told Governor Ugwuanyi that the recognition was also “for your exemplary leadership qualities and your administration’s remarkable, sterling and matchless achievements in youth inclusion and as the Best Youth-friendly Governor in Nigeria”.

“You have set the legacy of bringing young and credible youths to centre politics to showcase their capabilities and potentials. We celebrate His Excellency and say this is an honour well deserved and we look forward to more years of distinguished leadership and excellence.”

The leader of the movement said the award would spur Governor Ugwuanyi to do more for the youths, saying: “The truth is that we are not sure there is any other kind of governor that will do what you have done for us as young people.”

Nnamani said the governor had kept faith with his second term inauguration’s address in 2019 of engaging young people in governance.

“Some of us are here today not because of a particular godfather, but it is based on your sincere and humble personal desire to bring young people close to you; give us access to learn what governance is all about, to participate in inclusive politics and we are here to say a very big Thank-you to His Excellency (Ugwuanyi).”

Nnamani who expressed optimism that the governor would in future reap the fruits of his investment in the youth of Enugu State said: “We are hoping that tomorrow you will be able to look back and recount our faces and say yes that these young men are making meaningful contributions to the state and it was because of your own genuine support and inclusion.”