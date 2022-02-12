A former Senator who represented Enugu West Senatorial District in the second Republic, Senator Hyde Onuaguluchi has declared that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is firmly in charge of the affairs of the state.

Speaking during a rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG Elections in Enugu State, held at Oji River LGA, the former federal lawmaker and revered Chieftain of the PDP described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “our leader, a God sent leader, our friend, the friend of Ndi Enugu State, the friend of Nigeria, and the friend of humanity”.

Senator Onuaguluchi said that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s good works, humility, penchant for peace and uncommon leadership qualities have already done the campaign for the PDP and its candidates.

He told the governor that “you have saved a lot of souls in Enugu State; you have made people who are desperate to be accommodated, to be recognised, to be accepted, and to belong in the society.

You were sent by God to deliver Enugu State; Gburugburu you are a gift of God to Enugu State.

God will bless you and continue to bless you in the Mighty Name of Jesus Amen.

Other speakers at the rally, such as the member representing Oji River Constituency, Hon. Jeff Mbah, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe, Chief Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu, the Chairman of Oji River LGA, Hon. Frank Udemezue, the State Secretary of the PDP, Cletus Akalusi, all commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in the council area in particular and Enugu State in general, reiterating their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor and his political decisions in 2023.

They appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the development projects his administration has executed in Oji River LGA especially the 8.8km Akpugoeze Road that links various communities in Enugu and Anambra states, healthcare facilities and school infrastructure that have provided conducive learning environment for the students.

The Oji River stakeholders maintained that they are 100 percent behind Gov. Ugwuanyi, assuring him that PDP will win landslide in the forthcoming Local Government elections as the party is the heartbeat of the council area.

Addressing the huge crowd, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked them for their goodwill, support, prayers, solidarity and commitment to the PDP and his administration in Enugu State, promising that the Chairmanship candidate of the Party, his deputy and the 20 councillors, if elected, will serve them with the fear of God.

The governor expressed delight at the emergence of six females as councillorship candidates of the PDP in Oji River LGA.

The PDP train thereafter moved to Udi LGA in continuation of its LG campaign, where the stakeholders of the council area equally paid glowing tributes to Gov. Ugwuanyi .