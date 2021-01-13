Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, reiterated his administration’s continuous support for development of the state’s rural areas, in keeping with the solemn promise in his inaugural address, in 2015.

Stressing that “the major interest of government should be in the rural areas,” Gov. Ugwuanyi maintained that he purposely captured rural development in his inaugural address to ensure that the dwellers are given a sense of belonging.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 12km Ugwuomu Nike-Godfrey Okoye University road, in the outskirts of Enugu East Local Government Area, the governor stated that the project, which traverses the two communities of Emene and Ugwuomu Nike will not only provide easy access, pleasant commuting experience but will also considerably reduce in travel time.

He also stated the road will stimulate local commerce as well as economic expansion with its associated enhancement of quality of life of the populace “who had never known asphaltic concrete road before this intervention”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi recalled that the construction of the road commenced in 2018 following his administration’s release of funds to Godfrey Okoye University to execute the project on direct labour basis, under the superintendence of the University’s Physical Planning Department.

Stressing that alleviating the suffering of the people of the state, especially in the rural areas, through the provision of critical infrastructure and expansion of economic opportunities has been a major plank of his administration, the governor expressed profound gratitude to God for the enablement afforded the state government to undertake the massive project, among others, in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

He maintained that despite his administration encountering two recessions in five years, God has made it possible for all the state government has achieved so far with the meager resources at its disposal.

“Our administration has executed several landmark projects within the Enugu East Local Government Area, including newly constructed Nike Lake Junction-Harmony Estate-Amorji Nike- Adoration Pilgrimage Centre-Orie Emene Road; Eke Obinagu Junction –Onwunwenabo Akpuoga Nike Road; the rehabilitated National Orthopedic Hospital Junction –Airport Roundabout-Orie Emene –Eke Obinagu Junction (old Enugu –Abakiliki Road); two new Customary Court Buildings and the rehabilitated Abakpa Nike Health Centre.”

He acknowledged the diligent execution of the road by Godfrey Okoye University, under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke as well as the support and cooperation of the traditional ruler, Town Union leadership and members of the Ugwuomu Nike community towards the project’s success.

Pouring encomiums on Gov. Ugwuanyi for the completion of the road project, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anieke, who described him as a “loving, caring, deeply religious, indescribably generous, politically sagacious, and unwaveringly focused Governor”, pointed out that “there is more to this road that meets the human eye.”