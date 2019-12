Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday inaugurated a 200-seater e-library furnished and donated to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) by the member, representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency, Dr. Pat Asadu.

He commended the lawmaker for the bold initiative aimed at improving the standard of education in the university.

The e-library, located at Prof. Paul Akubue Building, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, comprises 200 computers fully installed with internet facilities and office furniture.

Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. A.A Attamah described the donation as “marvelous” and “unexpected” adding the gesture has uplifted the university’s quest for educational excellence.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, who was represented by the deputy, Prof. Patrick Uchenna Okpoko, thanked the parliamentarian for “the wonderful gesture.”

Shortly after the event, Asadu was honoured with a grand reception by his community, Ovoko in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area alongside the member representing Igbo-Eze South Constituency, Emeka Madu.

The reception, which was attended by Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, according to the people of Ovoko, was in recognition of the numerous contributions of their two illustrious sons towards the development of their community, the state and the country.

The community also honoured Ugwuanyi for his support and participations of their sons in active politics and further to confer on him a chieftaincy title of “Ebubedike of Ovoko.”

Asadu described Ugwuanyi as a worthy leader and great achiever with human-milk of kindness, whose positive disposition cuts across all segments of humanity.

He said the governor has done so well in office and has positively transformed politics in this state, uniting people and communities that have had issues in the past, such as Ovoko and Ibagwa-Aka after many years of enmity.

He assured Ugwuanyi of the continued loyalty and support of his people even after he leaves office.

Also, Madu extolled Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities and the fatherly role he has played in his life stating that the governor has brought smiles to the people of the area through infrastructural development and human empowerment programme, stressing that “today’s ceremony is a clear manifestation of His Excellency’s noble achievements.”

Bishop of Enugu North Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Sosthenes Eze, applauded the governor for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, maintaining that his peace initiative and paradigm shift in developing the rural areas were unprecedented.

Earlier, the council chairman, Dr. Fidelis Odo, disclosed that the governor’s recruitment of forest guards and members of the neighbourhood watch groups has given succour to many families and provided security to the people of the state.

He thanked the governor for making it possible for two of their illustrious sons to represent them at both National and State Assemblies, pointing out that many of their people have been appointed into government by the present administration in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for the reception and reiterated his unalloyed commitment towards serving the people of the state irrespective of political, religious or social affiliation.