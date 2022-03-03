Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu will, tomorrow, inaugurate 34 model Customary Court buildings newly constructed by his administration across the 17 local government areas of the state.

President, Customary Court of Appeal, Enugu State, Justice George Nnamani, in a statement said: “The 34 model courts were erected two per local government area to give a new lease of life and relevance to the Customary Courts in line with international best practices.

“This massive project is one of the governor’s unprecedented infrastructural interventions in the state judiciary.”

Appreciating Ugwuanyi administration’s interventions, the Customary Court of Appeal president said the 34 court projects in the 17 councils will be inaugurated simultaneously tomorrow in keeping with the state government’s rural development policy and urgent efforts at repositioning the Customary Courts for efficient and effective dispensation of justice at the rural areas and beyond.