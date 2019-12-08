In furtherance to his administration’s commitment to sustainable peace, security and good governance in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday, inaugurated a 17-man committee on conflict resolution,with Dr. Uchenna Ogbu as chairman.

Ugwuanyi, while inaugurating the committee, stated that the body is saddled with the responsibility of “reconciling issues between individuals, communities and/or institutions,” noting that the whole world is steadily embracing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a means of resolving conflict.

The governor said: “In the past five years, my government has strived to build an Enugu State of our dream, where there is peace and common brotherhood. We know that Enugu State is one big family, as we have zero tolerance for bitterness and conflict.”

He pointed out that the committee was set up in recognition of the fact that “in every human settlement, there are bound to be conflicts because of unique individual differences.”

The governor therefore urged members of the committee to go out and ensure that conflicts are resolved through dialogue and reconciliation.

Reiterating his administration’s resolve in setting up other institutional and legal frameworks for dispute resolution, the governor further stated that “Enugu State is the first State in the whole of South East Zone to set up the Multidoor Court House in 2018 and the third in the country after Lagos and Abuja.

He revealed that his administration has also established mediation centres in all the local government area headquarters of the state and enjoined the committee, which comprises professionals and former members of the national and state assemblies, representatives of the security agencies as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to take advantage of the existing mechanisms for dispute resolution in the discharge of their duties.