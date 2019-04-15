Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated a 20-member steering committee of the Enugu Open Government Partnership (OGP).

OGP Nigeria is a programme anchored by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, towards upholding the principles of fiscal transparency in the areas of open budgeting, open contracting, tax transparency and ease of doing business, as well as anti-corruption, access to information and citizen’s engagement.

Consequently, Enugu State government, in keeping with its commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency and accountability, was recently admitted into OGP, to promote the set objectives of the programme.

Inaugurating the committee, comprising governmental and non-governmental members, governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said the multilateral initiative was aimed at securing “concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, empower citizens, fight corruption and harness new technologies to strengthen governance.

“The state has also taken steps to fulfill all other requirements that would ensure her full participation and representation in the initiative,” adding that “part of these measures is the constitution and inauguration of the steering committee, Enugu OGP and DFID-PERL Support to Enugu OGP.”

The committee’s membership include the Commissioner for Information, Ogbuagu Anikwe, who serves as co-chairman; Head of Service, Mr Chidi Ezema; Commissioner for Intergovernmental Affairs, Aloysius Ogbodo; Commissioner for Justice, Miletus Eze.

Others include, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Ogbu Sam Nwobodo; Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Eucharia Uche Offor; Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Emeka Okeke;

ALGON Chairman, Frank Ugwu; Special Adviser to the Governor on SME and Investments, Anayo Agu and VEC Directorate, Dr Eric Oluedo.

Non-Governmental members of the committee include, Barr Chibuzor Crownwell from the Civil Society Organisation, who also serves as co- chairman; Prof Eddy Nwobodo from the Acadamia; Dr Daniel Ochi, Director-General, Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture; Rex Arum, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Enugu and Ijeoma Ezeaso from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Enugu.