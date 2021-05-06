Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has inaugurated a steering committee on prevention of gender-based violence in the state.

Inaugurating the committee, Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the body is saddled with the sacred mandate of developing and implementing programmes and policies for the prevention of gender-based violence in Enugu State, as well as “the rehabilitation of persons who still fall victim of gender-based violence despite all the preventive measures.”

Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, had recently campaigned against gender-based violence, calling for an all-inclusive and sustained crusade to stem the tide of domestic violence, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, public harassment, among other forms of violence against women in the society.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi lamented that the violent behaviour has eaten deep into the fabric of the society, adding that it cuts across most human societies, irrespective of gender.

Speaking further, during the committee’s inauguration, Mrs. Ezeilo pointed out that “the committee must work very hard in order to consign gender-based violence to the dustbins of history in our state, pursuant to the operational policy thrust of the State Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre (TARMASAC), the strategy of the United Nations Children’s Fund, the goals of the Child Rights Act and the Universal Sustainable Development Goals No.5.”

The committee’s terms of reference are also to “conduct public awareness campaigns on reporting cases of gender-based violence; provide for the rehabilitation and promotion of the welfare of victims, and develop a gender-based violence prevention sustainable plan for the state through synergy between the private and public sectors.”

The deputy governor, who harped on the enormous soft spot Ugwuanyi’s administration has for vulnerable groups, such as women, girls and children, expressed optimism that the committee “will give a fresh and very impactful impetus to this clear government mantra towards the protection and preservation of the human dignity of everyone regardless of gender, status or age.”