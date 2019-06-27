Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, inaugurated seven-sectoral ad hoc committees that will review the programmes and activities of government in the past four years.

The committees will also make recommendations that will assist the administration to reposition the state’s public service for optimised service delivery and advancement of good governance in the state.

Inaugurating the committees, Governor Ugwuanyi stated that they were constituted in keeping with his promise, during his second term inaugural address to reposition Enugu State Public Service and the governance of the state for full actualisation of his administration’s policy thrust.

The governor said the committees will among other duties, “review the structure and operations of Enugu State Public Service over the last four years; analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the various sectors of governance; develop roadmap, templates, policies and systems that will support the government to consistently and optimally discharge its various sectoral mandates.”

While appreciating members of the various committees for their acceptance to serve the state, the governor expressed confidence that they will deploy their wealth of experience, expertise and commitment to add value to the governance of the state.

Chairman of Public Service Committee, Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi for finding them worthy to serve the state and appreciated him for his dexterity in conducting the affairs of the state in his first term and the innovative approach his administration has adopted to advance good governance.

He promised the governor that the committees would study the terms of reference and adopt a holistic approach to policy analysis and decision making in the discharge of their duties for optimal result, saying: “You have taken the right people to handle this important assignment.”