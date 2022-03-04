Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated the newly elected Chairmen and Deputies of the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, amid jubilation.

Inaugurating the new Council Chairmen and their Deputies, who were all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ugwuanyi charged them to hit the ground running in the delivery of democracy dividends to their constituents “while prioritising the security and welfare of the people as enshrined in Section 14 Subsection 2 (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

Reiterating his administration’s stance that “all local government council chairmen and Deputy Chairmen must reside in their constituencies, amongst the people that have given them the opportunity to superintend over their affairs.”

Ugwuanyi enjoined them to strive to activate the rural economy and improve the security of their neighbourhoods.

“As Chief Security Officers of your Local Government Areas, you must be vigilant and facilitate the deliberate and proactive gathering and sharing of intelligence amongst security agencies to inform their counter-terrorism initiatives.

“This compels a sustained strategic engagement of all stakeholders in security including Traditional Rulers, Presidents General of Town Unions, Neighbourhood Watch Groups, Forest Guards, Youths and Road Transport Workers within your area of jurisdiction.

“You must therefore be focused and dedicated to the task at hand; to do otherwise is to prepare a recipe for failure. If we secure all our communities, our Local Government Areas will be secure; and if we secure all our Local Government Areas, our dear state will be secure and vice versa. I am confident that you will do the needful and I assure you of our profound support.

“As you celebrate, I inform you that you have now transitioned from Party (PDP) Flagbearer to Public Servants. I remind you that there is work to be done,” the governor said.

