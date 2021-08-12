Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated the newly reconstituted Enugu State Judicial Service Commission, after swearing in Ben Chukwuemeka Ezeugwu, Mr. Ifeanyi Emma Jonathan-Ogbu and Mr. Emmanuel James Chiezue Ugwu as members.

Inaugurating the state Judicial Service Commission, at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Enugu, he disclosed that the exercise was pursuant to the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as well as the Enugu State Judicial Service Commission Law Cap. 60, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004 (as amended), “following the expiration of the tenure of the prevision Commission by effluxion of time.”

The governor stated that the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, is the Chairman of the Commission while the State Attorney-General, Chief Miletus Eze and the President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice George Chibueze Nnamani, are members by virtue of their positions (ex-officio).

Governor Ugwuanyi explained that the rest of the members were nominated and subsequently confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

He further stated that the Commission has the mandate “to advise the Governor in nominating persons for appointment as Chief Judge of the State; President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State; Judges of the High Court of the State; and Judges of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State.”

He added that the Commission shall have power “to recommend to the Governor the removal from office of the judicial officers specified in the sub-paragraphs (iii) and (iv) above and the exercise of disciplinary control over such officers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.